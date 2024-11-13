Calgary Wild FC adds local talent to roster with Sarah Keilty-Dilling, Grace Stordy

Sarah Keilty-Dilling grew up in the Calgary community of Oakridge.

Grace Stordy was also raised in the southwest, in Willow Park.

Both were crazy about soccer from a young age and wondered if they'd ever be able to play professionally in front of their hometown fans.

Thanks to Wild FC, who begin play in 2025, that dream is now a reality as the duo are the latest signings by Calgary's newest soccer team.

The 31-year-old Keilty-Dilling is a goalkeeper and says this is an unbelievable day.

"Honestly, just over the moon," she said.

"It's a dream come true—a childhood dream realized, which is crazy because how do you put that into words?

"The emotions and feelings that it gives you, honestly, it means everything to me to sign with Calgary Wild."

The 22-year-old Stordy is a fullback, and she echoes Keilty-Dilling's thoughts.

"This is huge," she said.

"I know Sarah was saying a dream come true, and I don't think there's better words for it.

"Being able to lace up those cleats and play professionally in Calgary is just absolutely incredible."

Big day for Wild

Keilty-Dilling and Stordy are the third and fourth players signed by the Wild.

They join Farkhunda Muhtaj and Meikayla Moore, who were signed earlier.

Lara Murphy, president and CEO, says adding local players is big for the team.

"It's huge," she said.

"Today is a day to be celebrated in the city and the province, and we're so thrilled to have homegrown local players coming to the team."

Will help grow the game

Keilty-Dilling brings a wealth of experience to the team.

She won a national championship with Calgary Foothills in 2016 and played NCAA Division 1 at the University of El Paso, Texas, and also spent a year at FC Tucson.

She's hoping these signings will help grow the women's game in Calgary.

"To have that dream now be an actual tangible thing that young girls in Calgary can really dream of (in an) 'it actually exists' kind of way is so special and so amazing, so yeah, I'm excited," she said.

Inspiring young soccer players

Stordy also won the national title with Calgary Foothills in 2016.

She went on to play at the University of Memphis and says she'll be all in when it comes to inspiring young players.

"Growing up, for me, there wasn't really anyone or anything I could look up to at a young age," she said.

"Now that we're here, I'm definitely going to make it known and be available for those young girls to look up to people like me and all of the other girls on this team and let them know that it's totally possible."

Wild FC is one of six teams in the newly created Northern Super League, which will begin its inaugural season in 2025 and will play out of McMahon Stadium.