Calgary woman charged in threat at knifepoint at school in Bearspaw
A 36-year-old Calgary woman faces weapon charges following an investigation into an assault on an adult at an elementary school in Bearspaw.
RCMP officers were called to the school west of Calgary city limits at around 9 a.m. Tuesday following "an altercation" involving a threat with a knife.
According to officials, the victim was not injured in the assault and a suspect was arrested on scene.
RCMP confirmed on Friday that Dai Shi had been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Shi was released from custody ahead of her April 4 appearance in Cochrane provincial court.
