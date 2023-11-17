Calgary Wranglers unveil black alternate jersey with new take on 'Blasty'

The Calgary Flames' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate unveiled a new black alternate jersey, with their own unique take on a flaming horse.

The Calgary Wranglers showed off their new ‘Outlaw’ jersey on social media on Wednesday.

Rise of the Outlaw! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T5uChmV2n7 — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) November 17, 2023

The jersey features a black base, red and yellow accents and a fiery steed as the logo, similar to the Flames’ current black jersey.

The ensemble is finished off with a pair of black gloves and a black helmet.

The style of the jersey is reminiscent of one the Flames wore from 1998 to 2006 with a flaming horse logo – lovingly dubbed “Blasty” by some fans – sporting wide, angled red and yellow striping, with a bit more colour than the NHL club’s current alternate jersey.

Calgary Flames' Jarome Iginla (left) and Blair Betts congratulate Martin Gelinas on his goal in the second period as Edmonton Oilers defenceman Rocky Thompson skates past during NHL pre-season action in Calgary, Saturday Sept. 20, 2003. (CP PHOTO/Adrian Wyld)

The team will throw on the new threads 12 times this season, debuting on Nov. 25 against the Abbotsford Canucks.