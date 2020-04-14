CALGARY -- The Calgary zone is continuing to lead the way in terms of COVID-19 cases in Alberta and Tuesday's update had especially bad news for the region.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, announced 138 new cases of the illness in the province, with the "vast majority" of those in the Calgary zone.

"We are seeing an upward trend in Calgary that we are keeping a very close eye on," Hinshaw said.

According to updated data, 128 new cases of COVID-19 were found in the Calgary zone as compared to three more in the Edmonton zone, three more in the South zone, two more in the North zone and two other cases that were not attributed to any of the health regions.

There were no new cases reported in the Central zone.

Increased amount of testing in the Calgary Zone

Last week, the province said it would be increasing testing in the Calgary Zone to allow anyone in the region exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to be formally tested for the illness.

Hinshaw said Tuesday they are expected to learn more about what the increased volume of testing in the region will show them later this week.

"While we are seeing a steady rise in the number of recovered cases in the province, we should also see a rise of cases in the coming days as a result of the expanded testing," Hinshaw said.

There are now 1,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Calgary zone, which consists of over 1.4 million people. More than 34,000 people have been tested in the region, with 1,835 tests conducted in the past 24 hours alone.

The Calgary zone goes as far south as Claresholm, as far east as Gleichen, as far north as Didsbury and the entire region west of Calgary to the Alberta-B.C. boundary.

Another death at McKenzie Towne

A long-term care centre in southeast Calgary is mourning the loss of another resident as Hinshaw confirmed another death at the McKenzie Towne facility Tuesday.

"There have now been 21 deaths at this continuing care facility," she said. "To the family and friends of these people and to those who have lost loved ones to any cause, I offer my deep condolences."

There is no information on the age or gender of the victim.

There are more than 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre and over 100 cases of the illness at other long-term care centres elsewhere in Alberta.