Calgary Zoo launches search for new mom

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is searching for a new mother.

Not just any new mother, mind you, but the very new mother who was visiting the zoo recently, when she went into labour.

The social media team from the zoo posted on Instagram and Twitter Saturday afternoon about the incident and to issue a friendly APB.

"While our teams are often on animal “baby watch”, this was a first for us!" they said, in an Instagram post. "Thankfully, an ambulance arrived quickly and a healthy baby was born shortly after….at the hospital!



"We would love to congratulate the family but didn't manage to grab their contact info as they were headed out the gate. Let us know if this was you!"