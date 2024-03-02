Calgary Zoo’s lifelong peacock 17-year-old Norman passes away

Around the same time that the world’s oldest living supermodel passed away, the Calgary Zoo announced the passing of one of its true fashionistas.

Norman, a 17-year-old geriatric peacock, passed away in February, the zoo announced on X Thursday.

We are sad to share our 17-year-old geriatric peacock, ’Norman’ was compassionately euthanized earlier this month. Norman hatched here at the zoo in spring of 2006 and spent his whole life with us. He will be dearly missed. Read more: https://t.co/5FmKDLwrBF 🦚💜#YourZooYYC pic.twitter.com/TnBdlq51kW — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) February 29, 2024

The zoo said Norman had been receiving supportive care and treatment for advanced degenerative changes in his spine and legs so earlier in the month, the institution’s animal care, health and welfare team made the compassionate decision to euthanize him after he no longer responded to treatments.

Norman was born at the zoo in the spring of 2006 and spent his entire life as part of the Calgary Zoo.

He was one of the zoo’s free-roaming peafowl and was most often found roaming the green spaces around the Chilean flamingo habitat and the gorilla amphitheatre.

“Norman was loved by man and will be dearly missed,” the zoo said.

On Friday, 102-year-old Iris Apfel, a former fashion designer, interior designer and business woman, who was an eyeglass icon right to the end as the eyes of zenni.com, passed away.