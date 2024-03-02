CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary Zoo’s lifelong peacock 17-year-old Norman passes away

    Norman was born in 2006 and lived his entire life at the Calgary Zoo. (Photo: X@CalgaryZoo) Norman was born in 2006 and lived his entire life at the Calgary Zoo. (Photo: X@CalgaryZoo)
    Around the same time that the world’s oldest living supermodel passed away, the Calgary Zoo announced the passing of one of its true fashionistas.

    Norman, a 17-year-old geriatric peacock, passed away in February, the zoo announced on X Thursday.

    The zoo said Norman had been receiving supportive care and treatment for advanced degenerative changes in his spine and legs so earlier in the month, the institution’s animal care, health and welfare team made the compassionate decision to euthanize him after he no longer responded to treatments.

    Norman was born at the zoo in the spring of 2006 and spent his entire life as part of the Calgary Zoo.

    He was one of the zoo’s free-roaming peafowl and was most often found roaming the green spaces around the Chilean flamingo habitat and the gorilla amphitheatre.

    “Norman was loved by man and will be dearly missed,” the zoo said.

    On Friday, 102-year-old Iris Apfel, a former fashion designer, interior designer and business woman, who was an eyeglass icon right to the end as the eyes of zenni.com, passed away.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

