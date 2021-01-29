CALGARY -- Fans of dinosaurs —and their suspected bathroom habits — and escape rooms are in luck as the Calgary Zoo has unveiled some of its plans to attract visitors amidst the pandemic.

This year will see the return of Locked Zoo, a large zoo-wide escape experience similar to escape rooms that proved popular in 2020.

"The Locked Zoo concept had been an idea book for a very long time and the special experiences team figured out how we could do it," said Alison Archambault, Calgary Zoo's brand and engagement director. "Then they worked with Alberta Health Services to ensure that what we were proposing was safe."

The event hosts approximately 750 participants per night and divides people into several groups with different starting points throughout the 125-acre facility.

"Each one of the Locked Zoos has a different theme to it that motivates the clues that you follow to the outcome you look for," explained Archambault. "We've had one focused on following clues to save a species from extinction, we've had other ones that have been a bit more scavenger hunt, like, every one that we do have a different thing."

Archambault says the event changes from month-to-month, offering something new to returning guests.

In June, a new animatronic dinosaur exhibit will greet visitors to the zoo and the behaviours on display may surprise.

“Kids young and old, have enjoyed them when we had them a few years ago, these ones are brand new, the designs are really fresh and exciting and scary," Archambault said.

“If that's how you enjoy learning about dinosaurs, with your household, with your kiddos we’re hoping to have them in June."

The animatronics are set to remain on display at the zoo for several years before they will be replaced with a new set as part of a rotation agreement.

The Calgary Zoo is currently an outdoor-only experience due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and officials continue to work with Alberta Health Services to ensure pandemic directives are met.