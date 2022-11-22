Calgary Zoo welcomes male snow leopard as part of breeding program

Tadashi, a male snow leopard, has arrived at the Calgary Zoo from a New York zoo as part of a breeding program that aims to protect the vulnerable species. (Calgary Zoo) Tadashi, a male snow leopard, has arrived at the Calgary Zoo from a New York zoo as part of a breeding program that aims to protect the vulnerable species. (Calgary Zoo)

