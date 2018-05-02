The organization behind Camp Kindle in southern Alberta is introducing a different kind of idea to help them raise the funds they need to support children with cancer and their families.

Kids Cancer Care has been running a golf tournament for a number of years to help raise money to cover the group’s $5M budget but thought that 2018 was due for a change.

That’s when the idea of Kindle Pursuit, an obstacle course featuring a number of physical and mental challenges was born.

“We wanted to do something completely different. We wanted to really engage our millennials and our Gen-Xers and do something that’s really fun. We’ve got this beautiful facility, Camp Kindle, so we wanted to take advantage and use it to bring people out and see the magic,” says Christine McIver with Kids Cancer Care.

McIver says they have a goal of $25,000 to $50,000 for the first year of Kindle Pursuit, but hope that the concept will really catch on, especially because of the popularity of obstacle courses.

“We are trying to ride that wave and bring lots of people out to Camp Kindle, learn about what we’re doing with Kids Cancer Care, what we’re doing to change the lives of kids with cancer and really raise money to help.”

Trico Homes has been one of the corporate sponsors of Kids Cancer Care for a number of years and a spokesperson says that Kindle Pursuit is a fantastic idea.

“When I heard about Kindle Pursuit, I am just so excited. I think that it’s something that will resonate with a lot of people. It’s a way people can help to contribute and still have a lot of fun,” said Wanda Palmer, VP of marketing with Trico Homes.

The event is also a lot of fun for those who attend Camp Kindle and their families, like Samantha Andres.

“I am super happy to be able to do this, to be able to give kids the opportunity to go to camp and to be able to raise money so that we can send any many kids as possible to get to enjoy the magic of Camp Kindle is incredible.”

Andres, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma when she was just eight years old, says that her time at camp helped her and her siblings forget about her illness.

“We forgot about cancer. They didn’t have a sick sister; we just got to be kids.”

McIver says that 100 percent of the money the agency needs is raised through corporate and community support and all that money is used goes into three different areas: camps and outreach, education and scholarships and research and in-hospital programs.

Kindle Pursuit will take place on September 8 at Camp Kindle in Water Valley, AB. For more information on the event and Kids Cancer Care, visit the official website.