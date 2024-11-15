Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries

Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.

Just after 10 p.m. in Calgary, Canada Post workers were already on the picket line at the mail processing plant in the northeast.

In Calgary, there are about 2,000 Canada Post workers.

"I will be going in with the rest of my executive to bring them out collectively. We walk out in solidarity one minute after midnight," said Wycliffe Odour, Calgary Local president.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers issued a 72-hour strike notice earlier in the week, saying it's been asking for fair wages, safer working conditions and other improvements over nearly a year of bargaining.

Canada Post served the union with the lockout notice not long after but had said it didn't intend to lock workers out.

The Crown corporation released a statement early Friday morning confirming that customers will experience delays as a result of the strike.

The statement says mail and parcels will not be delivered for the duration of the strike, and some post offices will be closed.

Canada Post says shutting down facilities will affect its national network, with processing and delivery of mail possibly needing time to return to normal once the strike is over.

--

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 15, 2024.

With files by Camilla Di Giuseppe