Canada's largest charity walk helping fund mental health support for children, youth

More than 600 Calgarians laced up to participate in the BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk.

The five-kilometre walk in Peace Park, located at 844 2 Ave. S.W., was one of 17 walks across the country on Sunday.

The event benefits Kids Help Phone which is Canada’s only 24/7 national, e-mental health service offering free and confidential multi-lingual support to young people.

World events have prompted an uptick in calls, officials say.

“Last year, Kids Help Phone had over four million interactions with youth, and since the pandemic, almost 19 million,” says Winnette Sampson, interim VP of philanthropy and community partnerships of Kids Help Phone.

“We know that we need to be there for youth and give them the tools that they need so that they have someone to talk to without judgment, no matter the challenge they have and no matter the feelings they have.”

Collectively, the national walks have raised $3.7 million toward Kids Help Phone’s $300 million goal.

You can learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.