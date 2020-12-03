CALGARY -- Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 42-year-old man who left a halfway house without permission.

Officials say Louis Henry Bear, who is considered a high-risk offender, did not return to his approved address in Calgary as scheduled on Dec. 2.

"His current whereabouts are unknown, however it is believed he may still be in the Calgary area," police wrote in a statement.

They are now asking for the public's help to find him, but stress that if anyone encounters him, they should contact police immediately.

His previous convictions include attempted murder, weapons offences, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and forcible confinement.

He is described as:

5-5 (165 cm) tall

170 pounds (77 kg)

Black hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information about Bear's whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips