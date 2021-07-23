CALGARY -- A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Antoine Joel Gros Venture Boy, 26, the suspect in a fatal stabbing in downtown Calgary on June 30.

That night, around 7 p.m., 62-year-old Paul March was walking by James Short Park at 115 Fourth Ave. S.W. when he heard a woman asking someone to stop hitting her.

March confronted the man, who threatened him with a knife. Turning to run, March tripped on the bumper of a car at Fifth Avenue and Centre Street, and fell.

The man caught up to March and stabbed him. He was transported to hospital, but died of his wounds on July 3.

Police are asking for public assistance in helping to locate Gros Venture Boy.

He is described as approximately 1.88 metres (6'2") tall, with a slender build. He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his left hand, including tear drops.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple Play Store or the Google Play Store.