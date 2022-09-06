Canada-wide warrant issued in summer Beltline shooting

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a shooting in the Beltline earlier this summer.

Police were called to the intersection of Macleod Trail and 10 Avenue S.E. at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12 for reports of shots fired.

Witnesses told police someone shot a handgun at a blue car travelling north on Macleod Trail S.E.

While police aren't yet sure if the shooting was targeted or if the shots were randomly fired, they have identified a suspect.

Investigators are hoping to locate 28-year-old Abdullah Amer, who is wanted on charges of:

Discharging a firearm with intent;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Pointing firearm;

Careless use of a firearm;

Breach of a firearm prohibition order; and

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Amer is described as being approximately 175 centimetres (5’9") tall and 87 kilograms (194 pounds) with short black hair and a black beard.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police warned.

"In general, these types of perpetrators are dangerous people that don’t respect the welfare of the community," Acting Staff Sgt. Roland Stewart said in a Tuesday news release.

Investigators are also hoping to speak with the occupant(s) of the blue car.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or Amer's location is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.