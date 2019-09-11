The newest member of the royal family will soon be receiving a book inspired by the Canadian Rockies.

The Royal edition of Rocky Mountain Rangers: Guardians of the Wild will be couriered to baby Archie this month. An Airdrie calligrapher adorned the book with hand-painted maple leaves and gold accents.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor last May.

According to a press release, 230 copies of the book will also be donated to children’s hospitals across Canada in Archie’s honour; 23 donors purchased ten copies of the book each.

The donations are part of a royal baby book drive.

Banff-based band, The Wardens, and Airdrie artist Lia Golemba collaborated on the project.

The Alberta-themed book is based on The Wardens’ song 'Government Cowboy'.

More to come….