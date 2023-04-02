Canadian MacKenzie Porter celebrates first U.S. #1 song as CMT Award nominee

Alberta will be in the house Sunday night at the Country Music Television Awards in Austin, Texas, thanks to Canadian country star - and CMT Award nominee - MacKenzie Porter.

The Medicine Hat singer is a nominee for Best Female Breakthough Video of the Year, for "Pickup."

Porter is competing against videos from Tiera Kennedy ("Found It In You"), Morgan Wade ("Wilder Days"), Megan Moroney ("Tennessee Orange"), Kylie Morgan ("If He Wanted to He Would") and Avery Anna ("Narcissist")

Porter co-wrote the tune with Lydia Vaughan and Will Bundy during the pandemic.

"Freaking out cuz this is my first solo nomination," Porter tweeted on March 8.

RIDING HIGH

Porter is riding high in 2023, having spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard country charts with "Thinking About You," her duet with Dustin Lynch.

Porter, who also acted on the Netflix streaming series Travelers and the shot-in-Alberta Hell on Wheels, recently signed with talent powerhouse CAA.

According to Musicrow.com, "Thinking About You," which is part of the soundtrack for the Disney film Encanto, was the longest-running Top 10 single in Billboard Country Airplay chart history (28 weeks).

The CMT Awards are being televised live on CBS at 8 p.m.