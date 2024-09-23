Canadian swimmer arrives home after Open Water Cup and Paralympic wins

After winning two gold medals at the Paralympic Games in Paris, a Canadian swimmer is on top of the podium again.

Nicholas Bennett won gold at the 2024 Open Water Cup in Sardinia.

"I will be dreaming of these moments every day of my life," said Bennett after arriving at the Calgary International Airport late Sunday night.

The 20-year-old swimmer is originally from Parksville, B.C. but recently moved to Red Deer.

Before competing in the Open Water Cup, Bennett won two gold medals in Paris, competing in the men's SB14 100-metre breaststroke and the men's S14 200-metre individual medley where he holds the world record.

He also took home silver in the men's S14 200-metre freestyle.

This was Bennett's second time competing at the Paralympic Games, but his first time making it to the podium.

"Last year, at worlds, I didn't even have a title to my name, I was calling myself an underdog, and now a year later, I'm a paralympic champion two times so it's just impressive how fast things can change," said Bennett.

To make these wins even more special, Bennett's family was there to see him at the top of the podium in Paris, including his sister and coach, Haley.

"It was overwhelming. It's something that he's dreamed of hearing," she said.

Other family members were at the airport Sunday to welcome him home.

Bennett was diagnosed with autism at three years old and started swimming when he was seven to help with his mobility and coordination.