Candidates for UCP leadership prepare for debate in Medicine Hat

Alberta's United Conservative Party is hosting its first official leadership debate in Medicine Hat on Wednesday night.

The debate will be held at the HALO Air Ambulance Hangar from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will be moderated by former Calgary councillor Jeff Davison.

Seven candidates have met the requirements and are registered in the race to become the next party leader, including:

Leela Aheer;

Brian Jean;

Todd Loewen;

Rajan Sawhney;

Rebecca Schulz;

Danielle Smith; and

Travis Toews.

A recent poll by Leger suggests former Wildrose leaders Danielle Smith and Brian Jean are the top contenders in the UCP leadership race, with former finance minister Travis Toews following close behind.

The UCP says the themes for Wednesday's debate are:

Leadership and unity;

Health care; and

The economy and the environment.

A second official debate will take place in Edmonton at the Maclab Theatre in the Citadel on Aug 30.

The deadline for supporters to join the UCP to vote is Aug. 12.

Ballots go in the mail on Sept. 2 and completed ballot packages must be received by the firm overseeing the vote by Oct. 3.

The announcement of the results will take place in Calgary at the BMO Centre on Oct. 6.