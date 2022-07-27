Candidates for UCP leadership prepare for debate in Medicine Hat

Candidates for UCP leadership prepare for debate in Medicine Hat

A campaign worker steams the wrinkles from a large Alberta flag at a United Conservative Party event in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A campaign worker steams the wrinkles from a large Alberta flag at a United Conservative Party event in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina