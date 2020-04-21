CALGARY -- This year's Canmore Folk Festival has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers made the announcement on social media Tuesday morning.

"We are as heartbroken as you are," read a message.

"We held out hope for as long as we could that our folk family would be able to join together on the August long weekend to celebrate resilience, creativity, and music.

"As we watched the progress of this pandemic, however, we reached the conclusion that the best way to preserve a healthy community and protect the safety of our audience and small town is to cancel."

But organizers are also vowing to return July 31 to Aug. 2, 2021.

"The Folk Fest is committed to our community of music makers and appreciators. We are responsible to that community: artists, audience, funders, sponsors, vendors and our irreplaceable volunteers," read the post. "Music brings people together and we will celebrate that music again.

Refunds are being offered to ticket holders.

"If you have the means, please consider donating the price – or a portion – of your ticket back to the Canmore Folk Festival to help us with the fallout of this cancellation," read the note. "We will issue a charitable tax receipt in return. In the next 24-48 hours, we will contact the email address associated with the purchase of a 2020 ticket."

Several major events and festivals in Alberta have announced cancellation or postponment due to the ongoing pandemic.