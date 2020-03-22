CALGARY -- The mayor of Canmore is asking visitors heading to the mountains to not stop on their way through town, as the community works to minimize the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Driving through the mountains to enjoy the scenery is not prohibited by the Government of Alberta, but we need Canmore residents and visitors to make socially responsible decisions," said Mayor John Borrowman in a post to the town's Facebook page.

As of noon on Sunday, Alberta Health has reported only two confirmed cases of the virus in the Canmore area, however with many out-of-towners flocking to the mountains for some fresh air, residents are worried they may have brought more than their hiking shoes with them when they hit the mountain town.

#Canmore was packed today & I keep seeing posts “the mountains aren’t closed” - MOUNTAIN TOWNS ARE CLOSED. Pack your own lunch, snacks, coffee, hand sanitizer, figure out how to stay 2m from everyone, & where to go to the bathroom? #yyc please #stayhome

This is not a vacation. pic.twitter.com/HKwW64UhXE — Dr. Lisa Belanger (@drlisabelanger) March 22, 2020

Dear people of Calgary, if you don't need to come to mountain communities, please don't come. Communities like #Canmore, #Ferniestoke, #GoldenBC, and the #ColumbiaValley don't have the healthcare infrastructure that #yyc does & will have troubles coping with an outbreak. — Alex Goatcher (@AlexGoatcher) March 22, 2020

In accordance with the province's state of public health emergency, all recreation facilities are closed and restaurants that choose to remain open are ordered to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Bars and nightclubs are closed.

However, the closures didn't stop visitors from strolling through the town's streets.

"The hospitality and retail sector have been responding to this situation in a responsible way, following expert advice from the provincial health authorities," Borrowman said. "Most businesses have closed or restricted services to ensure they can manage social distancing requirements."

Borrowman says anyone going outside for a walk, hike or ski, should maintain the recommended two-metre physical distance from others.