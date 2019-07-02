You can bring your buds to Stampede Park but you won’t be allowed to consume them, or any other form of cannabis on the grounds.

Canada legalized the drug for recreational use back in October but the Calgary Stampede is still not allowing it to be consumed on the grounds.

“We are a gathering place for communities and families and with the scale of the park we’ve just made the decision to prohibit cannabis on park,” said Stampede spokesperson Jennifer Booth.

That goes for both recreational and medical users. Stampeder goers can bring cannabis into the park but if caught using it they will be asked to stop.

More to come …