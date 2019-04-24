Members of the University of Calgary men’s basketball team are mourning the loss of teammate Andrew Milner after the body of the young man was found in Moyie Lake in southeast British Columbia.

According to Cranbrook RCMP, two males were canoeing on the lake on the morning of Tuesday, April 23 when their boat tipped. One of the canoeists made it to shore.

RCMP members patrolled the shoreline while additional resources, including the police dog service, drones and search and rescue members, were deployed. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team located the body of the missing canoeist in the water.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the young male who died,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron in an RCMP statement released Wednesday afternoon. "It’s an unfortunate reminder of how nature can change in an instant and result in traffic consequences.”

RCMP and the B.C. Coroner's Service are investigating the fatal incident.

Officials with the University of Calgary men’s basketball team confirm the deceased is 19-year-old Andrew Milner, a kinesiology student from Antigonish, Nova Scotia who has played for the team for the last two seasons. The team released the following statement Wednesday evening:

“The University of Calgary Dinos were shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Andrew Milner, a kinesiology student and guard on our men's basketball team, earlier this week.”



“Andrew was an outstanding student and a national champion on the basketball floor, but most importantly he was a tremendous young man, and his loss will be felt deeply by all members of the Dinos community. We offer our sincere condolences to the Milner family and the community of Antigonish, N.S., and to everyone who knew Andrew.”

The University of Calgary Dinos are providing grief counselling to its student-athletes and the university’s Wellness Centre (MSC 370) is available to students in need of assistance.