CALGARY — Ice buildup blocking the fresh air intake at a northwest Calgary condo building caused carbon monoxide (CO) to accumulate, forcing the building to be evacuated.

One resident in the four-storey building on Royal Birch Boulevard. N.W. had installed her own alarm due to previous incidents involving CO, which was activated about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

She called 911 and evacuated the building. The building’s CO detector was then activated, prompting another call to 911 from the alarm company.

When firefighters tested the air, they found readings of between 150 and 200 parts per million.

The effects of CO poisoning are accumulative and those levels would be considered dangerous, said EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux.

Carbon monoxide is a poisonous gas that has no colour, smell or taste. Those exposed to high levels of CO gas can become sick, unconscious, suffer brain damage, or in severe cases, even death.

Carbon Monoxide Awareness week runs Nov. 1 to 7 in Calgary and more information can be found online.