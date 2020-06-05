CALGARY -- An Alberta beef production facility, linked to many of High River's COVID-19 cases, has announced it is giving back to the community.

Cargill Protein says it is providing $125,000 to three social-profit agencies that are working to provide necessities for those affected by the pandemic.

"We care about this community because we live and work here. Together we are going to overcome this crisis and come out of this even more connected," said Dale Lagrange, the facility general manager of High River Cargill.

The three groups that will benefit from this funding are the High River District Health Care Foundation, Foothills Salvation Army and Rowan House Emergency Shelter.

The foundation thanks Cargill for the financial support during the pandemic.

"Cargill has been one of the Foundation’s longest standing and generous donors. They have been supporting local healthcare for thirty years and we would like to recognize all they have done for our foundation and for local healthcare," said executive director Michael Brown.

The money will be used to help address food insecurity and emergency medical needs for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Alberta Health, there have been 534 cases of coronavirus in High River. Three of those are active cases while 524 patients have recovered.

Unfortunately, seven people in the community have died from the illness.