CALGARY
Calgary

    • Caring for Kids Radiothon raises $2.21 million for Alberta Children's Hospital

    Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary
    Share

    This year’s Caring for Kids Radiothon in support of the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary raised $2.21 million.

    That brings the fundraiser's total since 2003 to $45.1 million.

    Saifa Koonar, president and CEO of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, said in a release issued Friday night the foundation is grateful.

    She said it's the supporters, sponsors and volunteers that make Radiothon what it is, as well as the inspirational children.

    "Through Radiothon, they are also making a very real difference in providing the best care possible to children in our community and

    beyond," Koonar said in the release.

    Greg Johnson, program manager at Country 105 FM, said in Friday's release the station is proud to be part of Radiothon.

    He called it "an incredible example of our community coming together to improve the lives of children and families."

    Tom Crist, philanthropist and long-time Radiothon donor, provided "five extra incentive gifts of $100,000 throughout the three-day event," the foundation said in Friday's release.

    Brookfield Residential was the official phone bank sponsor.

    Brookfield Residential has been the official phone bank sponsor for 14 years in a row. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. Senate pushing past far-right objections to aiding Ukraine

    The U.S. Senate is plodding past far-right Republican opposition to helping Ukraine fight Russia, working through the weekend on a US$95.3 billion military aid package for Kyiv, Israel and other allies that could be President Joe Biden's last chance for now to deliver substantial American support.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News