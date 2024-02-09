Caring for Kids Radiothon raises $2.21 million for Alberta Children's Hospital

This year’s Caring for Kids Radiothon in support of the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary raised $2.21 million.

That brings the fundraiser's total since 2003 to $45.1 million.

Saifa Koonar, president and CEO of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, said in a release issued Friday night the foundation is grateful.

She said it's the supporters, sponsors and volunteers that make Radiothon what it is, as well as the inspirational children.

"Through Radiothon, they are also making a very real difference in providing the best care possible to children in our community and

beyond," Koonar said in the release.

Greg Johnson, program manager at Country 105 FM, said in Friday's release the station is proud to be part of Radiothon.

He called it "an incredible example of our community coming together to improve the lives of children and families."

Tom Crist, philanthropist and long-time Radiothon donor, provided "five extra incentive gifts of $100,000 throughout the three-day event," the foundation said in Friday's release.

Brookfield Residential has been the official phone bank sponsor for 14 years in a row.