CALGARY -- Authorities say they've identified a man believed to have stolen a donation box from a southern Alberta Tim Hortons store and used a rubber chicken to disguise his activities.

Airdrie RCMP first notified the public about the incident Thursday morning.

They said a man went into a Tim Hortons location in CrossIron Mills Mall, just north of Calgary, and went up to the counter holding a rubber chicken.

Police say the suspect then used the phony fowl to cover up a donation box, which he promptly removed from the store.

Officials say after the story went public, they gathered enough information to positively identify the suspect.

The suspect's identity has not been released and there is no word on any charges.