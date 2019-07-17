Security video of a break-in at the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre over the weekend has community leaders calling for even more video surveillance to be set up throughout the area.

The video shows what appears to be a young man kicking through the glass door entrance to the building before wandering inside.

The building’s security system went off and Calgary police were called in the early morning hours of July 13.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Generally I think the community is very safe but sometimes we see crime happening,” said Eddy, vice-president of the Chinatown Community Association.

He did not want to give his last name, saying he was victim of a racially motivated assault in Chinatown about two weeks ago and fears for his safety.

Installing more cameras in the area is one potential solution to deter crime, he says.

“As a community, we’re looking at putting in security cameras that would monitor every single street exterior as well as every single building,” he said.

LogiTactic Canada, operator of the security video system at the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, says petty crimes against the building are senseless.

“We live in a great city and what is the point of just causing damage for a non-profit organization,” said Elijah Otakie.

Calgary police are asking anyone with information about the break-in to contact them at 403-266-1234.