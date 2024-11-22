Cause of Friday Pine Creek death 'undetermined': Calgary police

CALGARY
    Calgary police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the community of Pine Creek on Friday.

    Officers were called to the 100 block of Creekstone Drive S.W. at 2:40 a.m. for reports of a person in medical distress.

    Officers arrived to find the man dead at the scene.

    An autopsy was completed later in the day, but police said in an afternoon update that the man's cause of death remains “undetermined.”

    As such, the death is still classified as suspicious.

    "At this time, the identity of the deceased, a man in his 20s, is not being released," police said in a news release.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

