

CTV News Calgary





With their backs against the wall, Calgary’s professional soccer team had nothing to lose when they faced the Montreal Impact in the second leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal.

The Cavalry, who play in the brand new Canadian Premier League, fell to the Major League Soccer’s Impact 1-0 Wednesday and failed to advance from the semifinals as the aggregate score of 3-1 favoured the Impact.

The Impact will now face Toronto FC in the 2019 Canadian Championship Finals. The first of the two games is scheduled for September 18 in Montreal with the finale to take place in Toronto on September 25,

How did they get here?

The Cavalry started their Canadian Championship run against Victoria’s Pacific FC, winning 4-1 on aggregate. They followed it up with a 3-2 aggregate win against Hamilton’s Forge FC in the second round.

After dusting off their CPL competition, the Cavs had to do battle with the MLS’ Vancouver Whitecaps. After tying the first game 0-0 at home, the Cavalry were able to get the 2-1 win on the road to advance to the semis, and a date with the Impact.