Cavalry FC hopes to slay its nemesis as 4-time PCL champion Forge FC looks to extend dominance in final

Spruce Meadows will be packed with a capacity crowd Saturday for the championship final in the Canadian Premier League.

Calvary FC took to the practice field for the final time Friday, ahead of the big game against Forge FC from Hamilton.

Forge FC has been Cavalry’s arch-nemesis since the CPL launched in 2019.

As four-time champions, Forge has captured more trophies than any other team in the league’s existence.

Cavalry FC, on the other hand, has never won the playoff title, despite making several trips to the final.

The club recognizes that Forge is a powerful opponent, but players and their coach were confident Friday that they will end up hoisting the North Star Cup Saturday afternoon.

“They're a bloody good team,” said coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. “Listen, I think we'll talk about their team for years to come, but it's up to us now. If you want to change a dynasty, someone has to stand in their way.”

“We've talked a lot as a team,” said goalkeeper Marco Carducci. “This year is different. There's so much that's different. For one, we're at home -- and that makes a big difference for us.”

“We're excited to be in this moment, and we're ready to embrace it,” said Cavalry midfielder Shamit Shome. “And you know, I think we bet on ourselves to go in and put in a good performance.”

Gates open at Spruce Meadows at 10:30 a.m. with a concert featuring Canadian pop star Lu Kala at 11 a.m. on the Spruce Meadows Electric Stage.

Kickoff at ATCO Field is at 1 p.m.

The game is sold out, but Fanfest tickets that get you access to the watch party on a big screen are still available.