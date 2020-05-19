CALGARY -- The efforts of the Calgary Board of Education to tighten its belt are expected to be unveiled Tuesday with the announcement of its 2020-21 budget.

Despite the fact the CBE will receive an additional $20.6 million provincial funding, administration says it works out to a decrease in per student funding. The Government of Alberta's contributions, according to the school board, works out to a $14 million net increase and nearly $18.5 million less than 2018-19 funding.

The CBE is slated to open three new schools and enrol an additional 3,000 students this coming school year.

Tuesday's budget is expected to include staffing changes with some areas expected to see the creation of new roles while other sectors receiving reductions. Administration costs are slated to be slashed by 10 per cent.

The public school board also plans to purchase school supplies in bulk and charge parents and guardians a fee to offset the cost.

New provincial funding framework was announced in February by Alberta Education and is expected to provide school boards with greater flexibility to allocate funding.

All school boards must provide a balanced budget to the province by May 31st.

Capital spending is estimated at $26.5 million, with projected revenues of around $1.375 million.

There is no firm date on when schools in Alberta will reopen for in-person classes, but the province says it will be part of the third phase of relaunch. Schools have been closed to students since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board is scheduled to conduct an online vote on the proposed budget outline at noon.