CALGARY -- Alberta's education minister has ordered an independent review of the Calgary Board of Education in response to what she alleges is the board's demonstrated "inability to appropriately manage its finances following a series of questionable decisions."

The review, which is being conducted by Grant Thornton LLP, will explore the board's cost-management processes as well as its administrative and financial condition.

"I expect all boards to prioritize the educational experience of Alberta's students," said Education Minister Adriana LaGrange in a statement released Thursday. "With an operating budget of $1.2 billion, I believe the Calgary Board of Education has many options available that would allow it to operate within its budget allocation while still providing students with a world-class, high-quality education.

"My hope is that this inquiry will provide context to recent board decisions, so that we can provide them with much-needed guidance."

According to the province, the review has begun and is expected to cost between $100,000 and $125,000. The findings of the review are to be presented to the minister by Jan. 31, 2020.