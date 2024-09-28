Centre for the City opens doors to help more Calgarians in need and new Canadians

Calgarians in need and new Canadians have an expanded place to go for help getting on their feet.

Centre Street Church officially launched its new Centre for the City facility on Saturday.

Steve Griffin, Centre for the City lead, said local need is increasing.

"We're seeing more and more vulnerable individuals and families coming for food, clothing or life help," he said in a release.

The church describes the centre as providing "access to clothing and food support; classes for new Canadians and refugees, job training, interview help and resume support; and a place of welcoming and belonging to build community and friendships."

"Since we first opened the doors of our new facility, we've more than doubled the number of meals served and services offered monthly, including ESL and other classes for Canadian newcomers and we expect the need will only grow," Griffin said.

At Saturday's event, Griffin said the centre draws together years of work under one roof.

Trent Eaglespeaker said the centre "means everything" to him.

"It's tough out there with food prices. They've been there for me every time," he said.

"I come for meals and clothing, but my favourite part is talking with the people and encouraging others with similar stories to mine."

Municipal and provincial officials including Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Immigration and Multiculturalism Minister Muhammad Yaseen were on hand for Saturday's event.