Chains, bats used in violent downtown Calgary assault

Calgary police are investigating a violent attack last month that saw the victim assaulted with chains and bats in the middle of Macleod Trail S.E.

A security guard called police on Sunday, June 2, after witnessing the incident, which happened between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue S.E. at 12:40 a.m.

The security guard reported the victim, a man, was surrounded and assaulted by a group of people.

The victim's attackers left before police arrived, but one suspect was found in the area.

The victim headed toward the City Hall LRT platform.

Police say as of Monday, the victim has still not come forward to report the crime.

Investigators have reviewed hours of CCTV footage in hopes of identifying and locating the victim, as well as those who were involved in the assault.

On Monday, officers released photos of some of the people involved in hopes of generating information about their identities and how they were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.