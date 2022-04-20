Chaos, confusion continues for Sunwing passengers after data security breach

Sunwing guests at Calgary International Airport were left waiting for hours Monday as a network issue knocked out the ability to check-in and board passengers. Toronto-based Sunwing said Wednesday it continues to check in passengers manually after the server networks belonging to its third-party service provider, Airline Choice, were compromised earlier this week. The disruption has grounded flights and left thousands of travellers languishing in airports at the start and end of their vacations. Sunwing guests at Calgary International Airport were left waiting for hours Monday as a network issue knocked out the ability to check-in and board passengers. Toronto-based Sunwing said Wednesday it continues to check in passengers manually after the server networks belonging to its third-party service provider, Airline Choice, were compromised earlier this week. The disruption has grounded flights and left thousands of travellers languishing in airports at the start and end of their vacations.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina