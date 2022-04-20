Chaos, confusion continues for Sunwing passengers after data security breach
Canadians stranded in sun destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America due to a data security breach affecting Sunwing Airlines Inc. say the situation on the ground is still one of chaos and confusion.
Toronto-based Sunwing said Wednesday it continues to check in passengers manually after the server networks belonging to its third-party service provider, Airline Choice, were compromised earlier this week. The disruption has grounded flights and left thousands of travellers languishing in airports at the start and end of their vacations.
"We actually thought it was nice that we got an extra night’s stay at first, but now I’m thinking this isn’t fun anymore," said Tania Cameron, a Kenora, Ont. woman who was in Varadero, Cuba, on Wednesday waiting to board a flight back to Canada.
Cameron said she and her sister-in-law had seats on a Sunwing flight to Winnipeg that was set to depart Tuesday at 7 p.m. She said they were first notified that the flight would be delayed until midnight, and then later advised by a Sunwing representative to go back to the hotel as the flight would not be leaving until the next day.
However, Cameron said when they arrived back at the airport Wednesday, they found out the flight had left at midnight after all and they had missed it. She said she and her sister-in-law are still expecting to get home Wednesday, but only because a kind stranger heard their story and offered to give up his seats on a plane departing for Calgary.
"He was a very nice guy, his name was Paul," Cameron said. "We'll have to pay for our own flights from Calgary to Winnipeg, but I don't care. We'll figure it out. We need to get home."
Sunwing said it has subcontracted aircraft from other airlines, including WestJet, AirTransat, and Nolinor Aviation, to help relieve the backlog at some airports. The airline continues to offer affected customers the ability to make a one-time change to their departure date with no fees, for flights scheduled between April 19 and 22.
But Toronto resident Ruppi Rana said there is so little information available to passengers that it's difficult to decide what to do. He and his wife are trying to return home from Cancun, but have been unable to reach a Sunwing representative on the phone and have been relying on social media as their main source of updates.
"My wife and I, we can’t figure out when to check out, when to leave – we’ve already extended two nights at the hotel we’re at. It’s just the not knowing that is the hardest part," Rana said. "Part of us just wants to book with WestJet or Air Canada and get it over with, but that seems like a very expensive decision to make."
While Rana said he has empathy for what is a difficult situation for Sunwing and its staff, he said he's surprised the airline didn't have better contingency plans in the event of a data security problem.
"I work in software, so I'm just really surprised that they weren't better prepared," he said. "If your system gets breached, you’ve got to be on top of that.”
SUNWING CEO APOLOGIZES
In an interview with CP24 on Tuesday, Sunwing president Mark Williams apologized for the inconvenience the outage has caused, calling it a "terrible situation."
In a statement provided to The Canadian Press Wednesday, Sunwing also expressed its regrets.
"We apologize to our customers for the ongoing delays, and thank them for their patience and understanding during this unfortunate situation," the company said, adding further updates on the system outage will be communicated to customers as the situation evolves.
'DATA-SECURITY EVENT'
Airline Choice — the third party whose systems were breached — is an Illinois-based company that provides airlines with a technological platform aimed at streamlining the passenger handling, self-service and compliance process.
In an emailed statement Wednesday, Airline Choice described the breach as a "data security event" that affected a limited number of its computer systems.
"As a precaution, we took certain systems offline to secure our environment. We also immediately launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the event," the company said.
Airline Choice added it has already begun restoring functionality to its systems and will be working around the clock until that is complete.
Sunwing said the server issue has impacted several carriers globally. Robert Kokonis, president and managing partner of independent aviation consultancy AirTrav Inc., said the issue highlights the vulnerability to cyberattack of not just airlines, but major companies in all industries.
"Any modern company that's heavily reliant on IT systems has to have a very robust backup plan, because cyber threats are going to just keep coming. There's no end to them," Kokonis said. "As a result of this, not just Sunwing, but every other airline elsewhere in Canada, will be taking a look at their backup measures."
Sunwing passengers whose flights have been delayed by more than three hours may be entitled to compensation under federal air passenger protection regulations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
Six charts that tell the story of Canada's soaring inflation
Using Statistics Canada data, CTVNews.ca has created a series of charts to highlight the sharp rise in prices across major sectors that's fuelling inflation.
Are you adjusting your budget to account for inflation? We want to hear from you
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in more than 30 years, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you about how you may be cutting costs.
Embiid hits dagger in OT and Sixers take 3-0 series lead over Raptors
Joel Embiid scored a dagger three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, taking a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
'Sponge for knowledge': Mattea Roach wins 12th 'Jeopardy!' match
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 12th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Wednesday night, bringing her total winnings to US$271,282.
'Ballooning inflation': Small business owners growing frustrated with rising costs
As inflation hits a 31-year high in Canada, small business owners are among those growing frustrated with rising costs.
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasts Putin's 'insane war' in Ukraine
Oleg Tinkov, the billionaire founder of a big Russian digital bank, has blasted Russia's 'insane war' in Ukraine and urged the West to help President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to 'stop this massacre.'
Edmonton
-
Alberta BA.2 infections 'may be at a plateau,' but wastewater levels close to BA.1 peak in Edmonton: Copping
Last week, the province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
Deadly McNally attack 'begs the question' if officers should be back in schools: police assoc.
A move to pull uniformed police officers out of Edmonton Public Schools should be reconsidered following the deadly attack on a 16-year-old student, the leader of the police association argues.
-
Alberta house leader Jason Nixon accused of trying to intimidate opponent in chamber
Alberta government house leader Jason Nixon is facing accusations of intimidation following a fiery exchange in the house that saw him lob a swear word toward the Speaker.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s COVID long haulers: Some paying for treatment, all looking for answers
Some British Columbians who were among the first to become infected with a mysterious global virus that didn’t yet have a name are marking two years of lingering symptoms.
-
No happy hour, cheaper cuts of meat: How B.C. restaurants are handling sky-high inflation
With pandemic-restrictions lifted, B.C. restaurants were hoping for a boost to their bottom line. Now, sky-high inflation rates are presenting a new set of challenges.
-
Hidden ownership may let oligarchs escape sanctions: MP
As Russia's unrelenting war on Ukraine continues, a B.C. Member of Parliament questions whether real estate ownership rules allow Canada to fully sanction Russian oligarchs, and she is pointing to a sprawling property in her riding as an example.
Atlantic
-
RCMP's inability to track officers during N.S. killings questioned at inquiry
Lawyers at the public inquiry into Canada's worst mass shooting are asking why -- in an era when teens use apps to locate each other -- the RCMP lacked technology to track their officers on foot.
-
Halifax police say no threat to public after suspicious package found in playground
Investigators aren’t saying what was in a suspicious package that prompted the closure of portion of a major Halifax road Wednesday, but they gave the all clear in the early afternoon.
-
Federal funding for residential school survivor support program in Sipekne’katik announced
The federal government visited Sipekne’katik First Nation in Nova Scotia Tuesday to announce $326,700 in funding to help residential school survivors at the First Nation with the trauma of their experience.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria arson investigation underway after gas poured into home while family of 5 slept
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped an arson attack on their Victoria home overnight.
-
Saanich doctor says radical solutions needed for Vancouver Island's doctor shortage
A Saanich, B.C., doctor who is planning to retire and sell his family practice says the province needs to take a more radical approach to finding solutions to help resolve a growing shortage of family physicians in B.C.’s capital region.
-
Registration for Go By Bike Week opens in Victoria, prizes worth $20K this year
Formerly known as "Bike to Work Week," the initiative encourages people of all ages to ride their bikes as much as possible during that week, whether it’s for work, school, exercise, or just for fun.
Toronto
-
Ontario man who had identity stolen told to pay $10,000 for loan he didn't take out
A Markham, Ont. man who had his identity stolen said he was shocked he was told he would have to repay a $10,000 loan he didn't take out.
-
No injuries reported after plane crashes near Buttonville Airport
No injuries were reported after a small plane crashed near Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham Wednesday evening.
-
23-year-old man arrested after random stabbing at Toronto subway station
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after another man was stabbed on a subway platform in Toronto on Tuesday night.
Montreal
-
Son charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Montreal apartment
A 28-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday in the stabbing death of his father in Montreal's Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.
-
Police say suspects tried to buy $100K worth of jewelry with stolen credit card in NDG break-in
Montreal police have released video footage of two suspects wanted in a break and enter and attempted fraud investigation relating to an incident last fall.
-
Quebec duck farm says it has to kill 150,000 birds, lay off 300 staff due to bird flu
A Quebec duck-farming operation that detected avian flu at three of its facilities says it has to slaughter 150,000 birds and lay off nearly 300 employees.
Ottawa
-
Empty downtown Ottawa buses could move to the suburbs
The pandemic has changed downtown Ottawa forever, leaving dozens of buildings and buses empty. Now one city councillor wants to move those buses to the suburbs.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich appears in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest will need to clear a legal hurdle before she can seek changes to her bail conditions.
-
Inquest begins into shooting death of eastern Ontario man at OPP detatchment
An inquest into the death of a man fatally shot by police outside an eastern Ontario OPP detachment in December 2017 started Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Waterloo region
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toured Waterloo region Wednesday, discussing housing policy, meeting with local Muslim leaders and visiting a school.
-
No injuries after car crashes into busy Kitchener playground
People at a crowded Kitchener park are shocked no one was injured after a car left the roadway and collided with a play structure.
-
Missing Brantford man found dead
An 83-year-old Brantford man, missing since Saturday, has been found dead in a wooded area on the northeast side of the city.
Saskatoon
-
'We do feel the pressure': Search continues for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy
A desperate search is underway after a child went missing on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
Saskatoon man found dead with several cables tied around his neck: pathologist
A forensic pathologist testified at a murder trial that a Saskatoon man died of ligature strangulation.
-
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
Northern Ontario
-
New poster exhibit highlights Sudbury’s rainbow hospital
It’s another step in The Sudbury Writer’s Guild Painted Voices project with 24 posters now on display highlighting the history and opinions on the city’s rainbow hospital.
-
Province gives nearly $1M to North Bay and area organizations
The provincial government is giving 11 North Bay and area organizations a combined total of just more than $920,000 to help them offset the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
As she retires, Sudbury barber has fond memories of her 41 years in business
A Sudbury woman who has worked at the President Barber Shop at a hotel in downtown Sudbury for the past 41 years is retiring.
Winnipeg
-
St. Boniface Hospital emergency room is 'at and over capacity', Doctors Manitoba says
Manitoba's health care system continues to struggle as stressors such as staff shortages and COVID-19 cases strain staff.
-
Manitoba announces second attempt to overhaul the education system
The Manitoba Government outlined broad strokes Wednesday of its second attempt to overhaul the education system.
-
Significant precipitation expected this weekend in Manitoba; flooding possible in hardest hit areas
Overland flooding could happen in the coming days as significant precipitation could be arriving this weekend.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
-
Stolen vehicle colliding with house leads to one arrest
One Regina household had quite the wake-up call Wednesday morning when a vehicle crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Grey Street.
-
'We do feel the pressure': Search continues for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy
A desperate search is underway after a child went missing on a Saskatchewan First Nation.