CALGARY -- Calgary police say two people have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place late Friday night in the community of Taradale.

Officers were called to the scene, in the 0-100 block of Tarington Way N.E., following reports of gunshots in the vicinity at approximately 10:15 p.m. on June 5.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting, but several homes had been damaged by gunfire.

A short time later, while police were searching the area for suspects, a silver car was involved in a crash with a vehicle being driven by an innocent bystander.

The two occupants of the sedan, who had been injured in the crash, were arrested.

Terrel Chol, 25, of Calgary, is charged with:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm obtained by crime

careless use of a firearm

dangerous operation of a vehicle

flight from a police officer

two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

eight counts of failure to comply with a release order

Marcell Divon Simms, 22, of Calgary, is charged with:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Investigators are still looking for information from the public about a dark-coloured BMW that was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the BMW or its occupants is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips