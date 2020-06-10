Advertisement
Charges laid in connection with Taradale shooting
Calgary police want to speak to anyone who might recognize this BMW they say is connected to a shooting in Taradale last Friday. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Calgary police say two people have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place late Friday night in the community of Taradale.
Officers were called to the scene, in the 0-100 block of Tarington Way N.E., following reports of gunshots in the vicinity at approximately 10:15 p.m. on June 5.
No one was injured as a result of the shooting, but several homes had been damaged by gunfire.
A short time later, while police were searching the area for suspects, a silver car was involved in a crash with a vehicle being driven by an innocent bystander.
The two occupants of the sedan, who had been injured in the crash, were arrested.
Terrel Chol, 25, of Calgary, is charged with:
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm obtained by crime
- careless use of a firearm
- dangerous operation of a vehicle
- flight from a police officer
- two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order
- eight counts of failure to comply with a release order
Marcell Divon Simms, 22, of Calgary, is charged with:
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm obtained by crime
Investigators are still looking for information from the public about a dark-coloured BMW that was involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information on the BMW or its occupants is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips