Charges laid in sexual assault outside Calgary library

One man is facing charges in a weekend sexual assault outside a northwest Calgary library.

Calgary police say officers were called to the Louise Riley Library in the 1900 block of 14 Avenue N.W. just after midnight on Monday for reports a woman was being attacked in bushes near the building.

"The woman was screaming and calling for help," said police in a Tuesday news release.

"Several Good Samaritans who were walking in the area intervened to stop the assault, contained the suspect and immediately contacted police."

Police say thanks to the quick thinking people who called 911, they were able to arrive on scene and take one man into custody.

Rodrigo Ortiz, 39, of no fixed address, is charged with one count of sexual assault.

“We are thankful to those who stepped in and helped the victim during this very traumatic incident," said acting Staff Sgt. Adam Williams.

Anyone with information about the sexual assault is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.