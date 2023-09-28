Charges of attempted murder, more laid in shooting outside YYC

Police have charged a man with attempted murder and more following a shooting outside Calgary International Airport on Wednesday.

Ethan Zakariyya El-Khatib, 24, faces the following charges:

Attempted murder with a firearm;

Discharge of a firearm with intent to endanger life (x2);

Possession of a restricted firearm;

Possession of a prohibited device; and

Possession of a firearm with the serial number removed.

Officers were called to Airport Road N.E. just after noon on Wednesday for reports of shots fired.

In a posting on X, formerly Twitter, the Calgary Airport said the incident happened near the cellphone parking lot, a free area for drivers to park while waiting for friends or family to land.

Police say they apprehended a suspect shortly after arriving. Two people were treated in hospital for injuries.

Police said the incident was "targeted" and stemmed from a road rage confrontation near the airport, before ending near the cellphone lot.

El-Khatib will appear in court in Calgary on Oct. 2.

With files from Melissa Gilligan, Tyson Fedor