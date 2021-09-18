Charity event pivots for Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization

LETHBRIDGE -

The Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO) held their Grand Parade charity event on Saturday.

The hope was to have members from all across the community come down and walk 2.5 kilometres to help raise money for their Meals on Wheels program.

Unfortunately, due to the rise in COVID numbers and the risk it poses to seniors, many decided to opt out of this years event.

According to the LSCO's Event Director, Rodrigo Henriquez, they still ended up getting more people than they expected.

"We were pleasantly surprised by how many people actually cared and turned out and come for a really good cause to help out our elderly," Henriquez told CTV News.

There were close to 20 participants that met at the track behind the centre in downtown Lethbridge to do their walk, which ended up evening out to eight laps each.

Marissa Black and Davey Wiggers, city council candidates for the upcoming municipal election, were also in attendance.

"It's great to see these members of our community come out and show their support for an amazing cause," said Henriquez.

They were able to raise over $1,700 which will be used to help support their Meals on Wheels program which brings food to those who are unable to cook or go out and purchase their own.

Some of the proceeds will go back into the LSCO to help them run their programs that they offer throughout the year.

Henriquez says they're also looking for new volunteer drivers for Meals on Wheels.

"We're having a little bit of issues finding volunteers due to the new REP restrictions, so we're hoping to find some new volunteers that are double vaxxed and are abl to come in and help deliver some meals to some elderly people who are in need."

For more information on the LSCO and ways you can help, you can visit their website.