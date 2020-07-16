CHESTERMERE, ALTA. -- When the sun is out, so are the crowds in Chestermere’s lakeside parks, and that is worrying for the city.

"We've been doing everything we can locally, signage and patrols to encourage people to abide by provincial rules, but that’s just not happening," says mayor Marshall Chalmers.

Chalmers met with Alberta Health and other government officials Wednesday, asking for better direction on acceptable crowd sizes and jurisdiction in enforcing spacing and limiting crowding.

With warmer temperatures and sunny weather Thursday, Anniversary Park was crowded with a few hundred people. While many appeared to try to keep distance, the sheer numbers made effective distancing impossible.

CTV News saw just two people wearing masks.

"I think it’s too many people, too close to each other. This is why I’m staying really far away from them," says Isabel Lara, who sat about 50 m away from the throng of beach goers.

"I don’t want to go that close. I don’t think it’s safe."

The city of Chestermere’s website says the provincial guidelines limit beach crowds to 100 people, but the province’s COVID-19 page does not specify beaches.

Earlier this week, Alberta Environment and Parks tweeted encouraging would-be beachgoers to move on to another location when they encounter crowds.