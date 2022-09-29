Child fatally injured in southeast Calgary neighbourhood, man in custody

An investigation is underway into a suspected Thursday morning homicide of a child in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Bannister Manor S.E., in the community of Midnapore, shortly after 2 a.m.

Police confirm a child and the child's mother were taken from the scene to the Alberta Children's Hospital. The child, whose age and gender have not been released, has since died.

One man was arrested on suspicion of homicide, according to police.

A woman who lives nearby tells CTV News that she was awoken by the sound of her neighbour screaming outside.

"At the time she was screaming 'Why hasn't the ambulance come yet? It's been over 10 minutes'," said the neighbour who did not provide her name. "She was just frantically panicking like 'She's not breathing! She's not breathing! Why hasn't anyone come yet?'"

The neighbour says approximately six police vehicles and an ambulance arrived and, after approximately 30 minutes inside the home, the child was brought out on a stretcher with EMS members performing chest compressions.

According to the neighbour, the child is a little girl, approximately three years old, who would ride her tricycle near the home.

"I honestly don't see those neighbours much. They're not really the out-and-about type. They don't really mingle with us. They're pretty new still. I don't know much of them."

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.



