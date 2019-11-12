Child found safe after leaving Calgary home in the middle of the night
A four-year-old boy was found safe after wandering away from his family's home early Tuesday.
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:27PM MST
CALGARY — Calgary police say a four-year-old boy left his home in Skyview Ranch sometime early Tuesday morning after his parents forgot to put child locks on their front door.
The child’s father awoke around 3 a.m. to find the front door ajar and called police.
Police say the boy was located by a neighbour a short time later. He wasn’t dressed for the weather, but was not injured.