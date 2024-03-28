CALGARY
    • Children's Cottage Society marks opening of new facility

    The Children's Cottage Society in Calgary will be holding an event to open its newest facility in Montgomery on April 3, 2024.
    On April 3, after more than a decade of planning and fundraising, the Children's Cottage Society (CCS) is hosting a grand opening of its new 35,000-square-foot facility in northwest Calgary.

    Two years ago, the CCS says they broke ground on the Child and Family Centre, allowing them to streamline and expand their operations.

    "It'll house a wide array of respite and crisis services to serve families from diverse backgrounds," stated the CCS in a news release.

    "(It) will include Calgary’s first ever Hope's Cradle – a safe infant surrender site allowing parent(s) too safely and anonymously surrender a child at a secure location if they feel they cannot care for them."

    CCS will have a ribbon cutting ceremony, tours of the facility between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and an open house from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., by registration.

    "We are honoured to invite the community to visit our brand new centre and celebrate with us," said chief executive officer Danielle Ladouceur.

    The director of programs says the centre will allow space for the CCS to serve many more families.

    "It also enables us to support them in accessing a much wider range of supports to build up resiliency for both parents and children," said director of programs Lisa Garrison.

