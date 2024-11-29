Chinook Blast returns to downtown Calgary for fifth year in 2025 with new layout
Chinook Blast is back for a fifth year in 2025, but with a new downtown winter footprint.
With Olympic Plaza under construction, the frosty festival is relocating the sports and day time portion of its lengthy list of events to The Confluence.
Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 17, downtown Calgary will come alive with live music, theatre, food, sports, art installations and other stuff.
According to its website, “The Confluence will be the new hub for day time and sporting programs, previously held at Olympic Plaza. Think action-packed sporting, outdoor and skating activities that bring joy, thrills, and family fun.”
The festival will continue to offer live performances, lights, food and other family fun on Stephen Avenue between First Street S.E. and Third St. S.W.
Chinook Blast returns Feb.2-19 to Olympic Plaza and other venues around Calgary. Last year, the winter celebration generated $13 million for the local economy.
Chinook Blast partners with a number of performing arts and cultural festivals, including One Yellow Rabbit’s iconic High Performance Rodeo, the Calgary Folk Festival’s Block Heater and the Ethnik Festival, including a headline performance in 2025 by Bolanle Ninalowo, aka Mr. Makanaki.
File image of a Chinook Blast performance. The festival has announced the postponement of two 'Drag on Ice' shows due to protest-related safety concerns.
The Block Heater lineup includes Kathleen Edwards, Basia Bulat, Kaia Kater, Hubby Jenkins and Begonia, among many others.
The High Performance Rodeo, which kicks off two weeks ahead of Chinook Blast, features new work from award-winning puppeteer Ronnie Burkett, Mump & Smoot and salty magician Lucy Darling, among many others.
For more information on Chinook Blast, go here.
Mump and Smoot return to Calgary for the 2025 High Performance Roadeo (Photo: HPR/IanJackson)
