City advises residents to use outdoor rinks, not storm ponds, for skating
While the frosty weather is expected to remain in Calgary for the next few days, the City of Calgary is reminding residents to stay clear of storm ponds no matter how cold it gets.
The advisory comes ahead of the winter break for students and families who are looking for a fun outdoor activity to enjoy.
While the ice on storm ponds may look secure, officials say "they're just not safe."
"No activities are allowed on storm ponds," said Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke in a statement.
"Please take extra caution around these and all bodies of water, including the Glenmore Reservoir, and simply stay off them."
According to the city, there are more than 200 storm water ponds that are marked with signs.
The ponds play an important role to collect runoff, reduce flooding and ensure clean water makes its way back into rivers.
"Factors such as constantly changing water levels that create unstable air gaps along with sediment and contaminants (e.g. fertilizers, vehicle fluids, road salt) that are collected as water travels through the community on their way to the storm pond, can weaken the ice," the city said.
"This makes the ice on storm ponds less predictable than a regular pond."
The city says it offers free and safe skating at several city-owned and community-designated outdoor rinks.
All skaters are encouraged to wear a helmet and inspect the ice's surface for their own safety before heading out.
Families are also asked to only use them once extreme weather conditions have subsided.
A full list of outdoor skating rinks can be found online.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says 'it sucks' when ethics breaches occur, but system is working
On the heels of the latest confirmed ethics breach within his cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, while 'it sucks' when such cases of improper conduct arise, the fact the public knows about them is a sign the system is working.
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13-years-old, have been charged in connection with an assault and stabbing in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
There were passengers stuck on the tarmac for 12 hours overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
Defence Department gets OK to spend $7 billion on 16 F-35 fighter jets: CP sources
The Department of National Defence recently received quiet approval to spend $7 billion on 16 F-35 fighter jets and related gear.
BREAKING | Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
Charities anticipating donations decline as Canadians' needs increase
Anticipating declining donations and increasing need for their services, Canadian charities are hoping people with means will still donate during the holidays.
Trudeau to attend 'Three Amigos' summit as U.S. expands challenge under trade deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to Mexico City for a North American Leaders' Summit taking place Jan. 10.
Canadian Premier League voluntarily recognizes new players' association
The Canadian Premier League says it has voluntarily recognized that the Professional Footballers Association of Canada will represent professional soccer players under contract to CPL teams.
Thousands without power as snowstorm cancels ferries, suspends transit on Vancouver Island
Most of Vancouver Island remained covered by winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy overnight snow suspended transit services, closed schools and cut power to thousands.
Edmonton
-
Mandatory OT, staff vacation cancellations possible as Stollery sees rush of sick kids
Due to "surging" respiratory viruses, Alberta Health Services implemented new staffing measures at the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
All 30 piers along Valley Line Southeast LRT fixed, TransEd ready to resume testing: CEO
All 30 piers that needed repairs along Edmonton's Valley Line Southeast LRT have been fixed, allowing TransEd to resume testing the full line, its CEO said Tuesday.
-
Wetaskiwin County woman dead; man charged with 1st-degree murder
A man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of a Wetaskiwin County woman.
Vancouver
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
There were passengers stuck on the tarmac for 12 hours overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
-
Cold snap in B.C. shatters 16 temperature records for Dec. 19
A total of 16 temperature records were broken across British Columbia on Dec. 19, as an artic air mass settled over the province.
-
Canada post halts delivery on Lower Mainland due to extreme weather
Canada Post has suspended delivery in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser valley due to snow and frigid temperatures.
Atlantic
-
Alerts issued for Maritimes ahead of Friday storm that risks power outages
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all three Maritime provinces for Friday afternoon into Saturday.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in hospital admissions
New Brunswick is reporting seven new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia's robust economy and growing population help boost government revenue
For the second time in three months, Nova Scotia's finance minister has reported $1.3 billion in additional provincial revenue, thanks mainly to a surging economy.
Vancouver Island
-
Thousands without power as snowstorm cancels ferries, suspends transit on Vancouver Island
Most of Vancouver Island remained covered by winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy overnight snow suspended transit services, closed schools and cut power to thousands.
-
Langford set to prohibit removal of large trees with bylaw, fines
The City of Langford is poised to approve a new bylaw prohibiting the removal of large trees within the municipality.
-
As temperatures drop, Vancouver Island plumber expects flood of calls for burst water pipes
In the plumbing business, cold temperatures are referred to as the calm before the storm. As the snow falls and the thermometer dips below freezing, Victoria plumber Wade Roberts knows his phone is about to start ringing.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
-
'Life is never going to be the same:' Husband of woman injured in Vaughan shooting speaks out
The husband of a woman injured in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building on Sunday that left five people dead has spoken out about the incident, saying he believes the gunman targeted his wife and the others who served on the building’s condo board.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13-years-old, have been charged in connection with an assault and stabbing in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Montreal
-
Charter of the French Language would likely apply to federal businesses in Quebec
Private companies under federal jurisdiction in Quebec will likely be forced to comply with Quebec's Charter of the French Language, commonly known as Bill 101, whether the Trudeau government likes it or not.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
The Montreal region will be hit with a powerful storm system that will bring 'significant' snowfall, strong winds and some rain just in time for the holiday weekend.
-
Quebec premier 'more optimistic' on health-funding deal after meeting with Trudeau
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he is 'more optimistic' about reaching a health-care funding deal with Ottawa after his meeting today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
-
Ottawa Food Bank giving emergency $500,000 grant amid surging demand
The Ottawa Food Bank is giving an emergency grant to food banks within its network amid what it calls 'unprecedented' demand.
-
Brazen Ottawa carjacking caught on camera
A man forced a pregnant woman and her young son from their car on Riverside Drive Sunday night. The incident was caught on dashcam.
Kitchener
-
Canada bans import and manufacturing of grocery bags, other single-use plastics
As of today, companies can no longer produce plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers or bring them into Canada -- and in a year, it will also be illegal to sell them.
-
-
Off-duty Peel police officer involved in alleged assault in Stratford: SIU
The province’s police watchdog has terminated its investigation into an alleged assault at a Stratford hotel involving an off-duty Peel regional police officer.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon looking into ways to limit 'stomach-turning odour' from north end business
The city is looking into potential options to mitigate the smell coming from a business in Saskatoon's north industrial area.
-
Weary traveler stuck in Saskatoon airport due to 'extreme weather'
Many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport had the travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.
-
City of Saskatoon spends $17M on properties near downtown arena site
Saskatoon city council has authorized a purchase of more than $17 million for three buildings adjacent to the proposed location of a new downtown arena.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two dead, three in custody for murder at Sudbury hotel
Sudbury police say they are investigating a double homicide at a local hotel Tuesday morning. In the last week in northern Ontario, there have been a total of five murders.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13-years-old, have been charged in connection with an assault and stabbing in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
-
IAMGOLD raises $1B needed to complete Côté Gold project near Timmins
IAMGOLD has made major progress in raising the roughly $1 billion it needs to complete its Côté Gold project. The company is building the large-scale project about an hour south of Timmins, on property it acquired in 2012.
Winnipeg
-
11-year-old girl sexually assaulted in St. Vital: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in St. Vital on Monday.
-
Manitoba labour board rejects complaints against unions on COVID rules
The Manitoba Labour Board has dismissed several complaints from workers who wanted their unions to fight COVID-19 requirements.
-
Mississauga woman killed in Perimeter Highway crash: RCMP
A 65-year-old woman from Mississauga, Ont. has died following a crash on Winnipeg’s south Perimeter Highway Monday afternoon.
Regina
-
RCMP report increase in thefts, break-ins in south-central Sask.
A steady increase in property crimes, including theft and break-and-enters has been reported in south-central Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.
-
24 supportive housing units opening in Regina due to new federal, provincial partnership
Through a new partnership, a Regina non-profit will be able to provide 24 units of supportive housing for those at risk of homelessness in the Queen City.
-
Scarth Street pedestrian mall may soon allow vehicles
The City of Regina is hiring a consultant to come up with a plan and one of the decisions to be made is whether limited traffic should be allowed on the pedestrian mall.