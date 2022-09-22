City breaks ground on $51.4-million redevelopment of 135 affordable housing units in northeast

Rundle Manor in northeast Calgary is being redeveloped into 135 mixed-income affordable housing units. It's expected to be complete early in 2024 (Courtesy City of Calgary) Rundle Manor in northeast Calgary is being redeveloped into 135 mixed-income affordable housing units. It's expected to be complete early in 2024 (Courtesy City of Calgary)

