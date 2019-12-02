CALGARY -- A city committee is taking the next steps in putting a team together to plan for a new fieldhouse in Calgary, though the project’s timeline could be pushed back if the city’s financial situation doesn’t improve in coming years.

In a boardroom filled with representatives from the University of Calgary, McMahon Stadium Society and Sport Calgary, city administration said construction on a new fieldhouse could start in 2022 and be completed by 2024.

That timeline, however, is based on whether funding is available for the $285-million project.

“It could be delayed if it doesn’t make sense with the financial situation of our government and other levels of government,” said Coun. George Chahal, the committee chair.

Earlier this year, council approved $19 million to go toward the initial planning and design work of the fieldhouse. That money is coming from recreation levies developers pay the city and is only to be used for sporting projects in Calgary, Chahal said.

The team plans to start concept design work in January 2021, and then council will have to determine and approve funding for the project in September of that year.

The meeting comes after council approved property tax hikes for homes and businesses last week. Chahal said a future fieldhouse shouldn’t be put on the shelf just because the finances don’t make sense now.

“We do still have to work for the future of our city,” Chahal said.

“This project benefits Calgarians of all ages, whether it’s amateur sport or collegiate sport.”