CALGARY -- On Monday, city council is set to debate giving a financial life boat to two pools on the verge of closing.

Administrators are recommending the city approve one-time payments of $400,000 to the Beltline Pools and the Inglewood Aquatic Centre.

Both pools are over 50 years old, in 2019 they were scheduled to be closed because the city felt the cost of maintaining them wasn’t worth it.

The closure was delayed after an outpouring of support from people who use the pools.

The city will also be considering investing millions more into maintaining and improving Repsol Centre.