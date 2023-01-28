City crews plowing priority routes as snowfall slows

Crews are spreading gravel on Calgary's main roads after the city received 14 centimetres of snow since Thursday night.

The city issued a statement early Saturday morning that its plowing focus is on Priority 1 routes Saturday, in addition to clearing pedestrian infrastructure, transit routes and bridge decks.

With light, intermittent snowfall forecast throughout the day Saturday, the city said it does not anticipate the need to call a snow route parking ban.

Snow Update: Crews are working on the main roads, plowing snow from the through-lanes and using gravel. They are also clearing pedestrian infrastructure and transit routes. Drivers, please slow down, especially at intersections, on hills, ramps and bridge decks. #yycsnow pic.twitter.com/AtxwxL38p8 — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) January 28, 2023

With no snow falling early Saturday, there was less havoc on the roads, although the combination of snowfall and freezing temperatures has created perilous driving conditions in some spots.

The city recommends drivers slow down, particularly at intersections, on hills, ramps and bridge decks.

A single-vehicle incident on Glenmore Trail and 68 St. S.E. was blocking the westbound right lane and northbound lanes around 8 a.m. Saturday.

ALERT: Single vehicle incident on Glenmore Tr and 68 St SE, blocking the WB right lane and NB lanes. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/j14Smgobwm — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) January 28, 2023

A single-vehicle incident on southbound Deerfoot Trail and 17 Avenue S.E. was blocking the left lanes shortly after 7:30 a.m.