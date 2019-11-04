CALGARY – The City of Calgary has unveiled a campaign designed to support local business owners ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The #BuyLocalYYC initiative will provide businesses with free social media and digital marketing strategies, as well as printable posters for store doors.

The city is reminding Calgarians of the impact purchases made today will have on the future successes and growth of Calgary businesses and Calgary's economy as a whole.

"The best way to help Calgary's economy is by supporting local businesses and we have so many amazing ones," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a statement released Monday. "Calgary is full of hard-working entrepreneurs who pour their heart into our city."

"We're working hard to make Calgary the best place to start and grow a business — and you can help too. Let's show our support and #buylocalyyc."

Calgarians are encouraged to include the buy local yyc hashtag to help spread the word about their favourite businesses.

"Calgarians supporting Calgarians is so important, especially during challenging times," said Annie MacInnis, executive director of the Kensington Business Improvement Area. "When you purchase from Calgary businesses, you're supporting your community and reinvesting into our local economy. We're all in this together."

The City of Calgary has also launched Calgary's Comeback, a website detailing its plans to support citizens, communities and businesses during times of economic unease.